XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/08/2017 - 10:06 BST

I Can Play With Alexandre Lacazette – Olivier Giroud

 




Olivier Giroud is confident that he can form a good strike partnership with Alexandre Lacazette at Arsenal this season.

Giroud scored the winner in Arsenal’s thrilling 4-3 win over Leicester on Friday night at the Emirates Stadium after the Gunners entered the final ten minutes trailing 3-2 to the Foxes.




Less than two minutes into the game, Lacazette announced his arrival to the Premier League with goal as Arsenal took an early lead in the opening game of the season.

Lacazette’s performance was a source of confidence for the Arsenal fans and Giroud is happy that his compatriot has taken little time to settle down in his new team.
 


The Frenchman is also certain that he can form a partnership with the new signing and believes Lacazette will continue to deliver the goods for Arsenal.  

Giroud told French broadcaster SFR Sport: “We really have a good relationship with Alex, on and off the pitch.

“We have made every effort to help him integrate with the team in the little time we have spent.

"I almost provided an assist to him and he was also very impressive on the flanks.

“We know we can play together.

"Starting games is a different thing altogether, but he will score goals.”

Lacazette will look to build on a good start to his Arsenal career next weekend when the Gunners travel to Stoke City.
 