My Situation At Leeds United Wasn’t Great – Marcus Antonsson

Follow @insidefutbol





Marcus Antonsson admits that his situation at Leeds United was not the best and insists he is delighted to have sealed a season-long loan move to Blackburn Rovers.



Leeds forked out around the £2m mark to take Antonsson from Kalmar FF and the Swede arrived in England last summer as the Allsvenskan's top scorer.











But first Whites head coach Garry Monk and latterly Thomas Christiansen handed Antonsson little in the way of minutes on the pitch to impress at Elland Road and the writing was on the wall for a parting of the ways this summer.



The hitman is happy to have found a solution to a tough situation at Leeds, even if it means dropping into League One with Blackburn for what he hopes will be a promotion challenge.





"It has been a dream since I was little boy to play in England", he told Blackburn's official site.

"I have been here one year and my situation at Leeds wasn’t the best right now so to come here to Blackburn and continue this trip in England is amazing and I’m really looking forward to it.



"It wasn’t a hard decision to come here.



"I’m really looking forward to this new challenge.



"It’s a very big club and when I first heard Blackburn Rovers, you know it’s a big club and this is a big challenge to go back [up to the Championship] straight away", Antonsson added.



The striker was wanted by a number of clubs in Sweden this summer, but was keen to stay in England rather than return home.

