Philippe Coutinho Unhappy With Unfair Liverpool Treatment

Philippe Coutinho made it apparent in his transfer request that he feels Liverpool have treated him unfairly with regards to his desire to join Barcelona this summer.



The 25-year-old midfielder tried to force the issue by slapping in a transfer request on Friday after Liverpool made it clear that they won’t be entertaining offers for him.











While the Brazilian has earned the wrath of the Liverpool fans for putting in a transfer request a day before their opening league game of the season, it has been claimed that the player felt compelled to do so.



According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Coutinho made it clear in his e-mail to the Liverpool hierarchy that he is unhappy with the way the club have treated him this summer.





The player has already informed Jurgen Klopp about his desire to join Barcelona and felt that despite knowing about his wish, the club and the manager have treated him in an unfair way.

He stressed in the request that joining Barcelona is his dream and feels he has always acted with honesty at Anfield.



Coutinho’s relationship with Klopp has also reportedly soured over the last few days and the player has no intention of ever turning out for the Reds again in the near future.



Liverpool have already rejected two offers from Barcelona, but with Coutinho forcing the issue, the Catalan giants are expected to feel more empowered when they return to the negotiating table soon.

