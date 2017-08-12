Samu Saiz On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Preston Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Leeds United vs Preston North End

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Leeds United have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Preston North End at Elland Road in what is their first home league game of the new season.



The Whites made short work of Port Vale in the EFL Cup in midweek, running out 4-1 winners, and will be eyeing all three points against Alex Neil's men.











Liam Bridcutt and Mateusz Klich have been left out of the matchday squad, while goalkeeper Rob Green is injured. Head coach Thomas Christiansen selects Felix Wiedwald between the sticks, while Pontus Jansson is back in central defence following his suspension. Cameron Borthwick-Jackson is handed a start at left-back, while Eunan O'Kane and Kalvin Phillips will be looking to control midfield. Kemar Roofe, Pablo Hernandez and Ezgjan Alioski sit behind Chris Wood.



On the bench, Christiansen can turn to Samu Saiz if needed, while Stuart Dallas is a wing option.



Leeds United Team vs Preston North End



Wiedwald, Ayling, Cooper, Jansson, Borthwick-Jackson, Phillips, O'Kane, Roofe, Hernandez, Alisoki, Wood



Substitutes: Peacock-Farrell, Anita, Shaughnessy, Vieira, Saiz, Dallas, Ekuban

