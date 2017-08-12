We Cut Rangers Open – Neil Lennon Delights At Hibernian Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Neil Lennon has hailed his Hibernian side's 3-2 win away at Rangers and believes they were thoroughly good value for it.



Rangers took the lead at Ibrox after just three minutes through Alfredo Morelos, who scored with a header.











But the Gers were pegged back when Simon Murray placed a shot past Wes Foderingham in the 21st minute, before Ryan Jack was then sent off in the 36th minute.



Hibs pulled in front when James Tavernier deflected a shot into the back of his own net six minutes before half time, while Vykintas Slivka gave the visitors daylight over Rangers in the 65th minute.





Rangers did have hope of a comeback when Tavernier scored at the right end with nine minutes left, but Hibs held on and claimed three points Lennon thinks they surely deserved.

"I didn't relish the first 15 minutes, we didn't start very well at all. Rangers came out of the blocks very well", Lennon was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"I was really disappointed with the first goal we conceded from the set play.



"But once we found our feet in the game we were excellent. I think we thoroughly deserved to win the game.



"We scored a great equaliser and grew into the game.



"The red card [for Ryan Jack] put us in the ascendancy and we made the most of the numerical advantage. My only criticism is that we didn't win the game by more.



"We played great in the second half and made the pitch big. We cut them open at times but were a bit wasteful in front of goal. We saw the game out quite well – I'm delighted", Lennon added.



Rangers have now taken three points from their opening two Scottish Premiership games and boss Pedro Caixinha will want to see a response next Saturday when Hibs' rivals Hearts visit.

