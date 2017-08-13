Frank de Boer Style of Football Could Take Crystal Palace Down Indicates Former Premier League Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League and Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft has indicated he is not impressed by the way Frank de Boer wants to play at Crystal Palace.



De Boer is keen to bring Ajax principles based on possession football to Selhurst Park, but suffered an early setback on Saturday when the Eagles lost their Premier League opener to newly promoted Huddersfield Town, who ran out comfortable 3-0 winners on their trip to London.











Fjortoft has indicated he does not feel that De Boer's style of play is right for Palace and suggested it could take the club down to the Championship.



The former Norway striker wrote on Twitter: "De Boer: I want Crystal Palace to play the Dutch way.





"Wonder if that is a way that can go to the Championship….", he added.