06 October 2016

13/08/2017 - 17:17 BST

Further Sign Leeds United Target Heading For Exit Door

 




Leeds United target Pierre-Michel Lasogga was nowhere to be seen on Sunday as Hamburg were knocked out of the German Cup in the first round by Osnabruck.

Lasogga is out of favour under Hamburg boss Markus Gisdol, having slipped to fifth choice in the coach's striking pecking order.




Leeds want to sign the former Hertha Berlin striker on a season-long loan with a purchase option, but the sticking point remains Lasogga's wages as he is paid a substantial €3.4m per year by Hamburg.

But in another sign Lasogga is edging towards the door, he was in the starting eleven or amongst the substitutes in Hamburg's German Cup game against Osnabruck.
 


Hamburg were 1-0 down by half time and ultimately lost 3-1 to crash out of the cup early in the season.

Osnabruck even had a man sent off in the 18th minute when the score was 0-0, but still had too much for Hamburg.

Lasogga meanwhile is keen to move to Leeds, while Hamburg are interested in offloading him, but an agreement must be reached on the striker's salary.

Hamburg are keen to find out just how much of the €3.4m Leeds would be willing to pay.
 