Further Sign Leeds United Target Heading For Exit Door

Leeds United target Pierre-Michel Lasogga was nowhere to be seen on Sunday as Hamburg were knocked out of the German Cup in the first round by Osnabruck.



Lasogga is out of favour under Hamburg boss Markus Gisdol, having slipped to fifth choice in the coach's striking pecking order.











Leeds want to sign the former Hertha Berlin striker on a season-long loan with a purchase option, but the sticking point remains Lasogga's wages as he is paid a substantial €3.4m per year by Hamburg.



But in another sign Lasogga is edging towards the door, he was in the starting eleven or amongst the substitutes in Hamburg's German Cup game against Osnabruck.





Hamburg were 1-0 down by half time and ultimately lost 3-1 to crash out of the cup early in the season .