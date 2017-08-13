XRegister
13/08/2017 - 16:10 BST

This Is How Thomas Christiansen Is Different To Garry Monk – Former Leeds United Star

 




Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan thinks new Whites boss Thomas Christiansen is a more attack minded manager than his predecessor Garry Monk.

Monk led Leeds to seventh spot in the Championship last season and the Elland Road outfit were keen to keep him, while fans chanted his name and hoped for a long association with the ex-Swansea City boss.




But following talks with new owner Andrea Radrizzani, Monk decided he would be better elsewhere and is now in charge of Middlesbrough.

Leeds appointed Christiansen as his replacement and Whelan thinks the former APOEL coach is someone who wants to go at teams, unlike Monk.
 


"He is a manager that's a bit different to Monk", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"He's more forward thinking, attacking.

"He wants to go out and win a game rather than just stay in a game", he added.

Despite Whelan's view of Christiansen, the Dane has continued with Monk's policy of playing one up front.

Monk has also invested heavily in attack-minded players at Middlesbrough this summer, taking strikers Martin Braithwaite and Britt Assombalonga to the Riverside Stadium, while hitman Ashley Fletcher, also a target for Leeds United, has been snapped up by Boro.
 