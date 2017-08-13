We’re Work In Progress – Rangers Star On Gers’ Attacking Partnerships

Kenny Miller believes Rangers' attacking set-up, which includes his partnership with Alfredo Morelos, must be classed as a work in progress and promised they will get better with time.
Rangers suffered a blow on Saturday when Neil Lennon's Hibernian visited Ibrox and came away with a 3-2 win; the Gers also had Ryan Jack sent off during the course of proceedings.
Miller and young striker Morelos started – Morelos scoring in the third minute – while Mexican hitman Eduardo Herrera was introduced at half time; Morelos was replaced in the 65th minute by midfielder Carlos Pena.
WIth Morelos and Herrera new signings, and Josh Windass also being added to the attacking mix, Miller thinks building an understanding in the attacking third will take time and termed Rangers a work in progress.
"Alfredo is coming on; he is a young lad who has made a big impact in the last two games getting three goals", Miller said on Rangers TV.
"It is about getting to know each other, that chance where I put the ball over the 'keeper I am looking for my partner to be there.
"That understanding will no doubt come but we have options in the front area with Alfredo, Eduardo and also Josh can go up there as well.
"We can change the way we want to play as well because we have decent width in the team too", the veteran striker stressed.
"It is a work in progress but it will definitely get stronger as the season goes on."
Rangers have now taken three points from their opening two Scottish Premiership games and will be keen to bounce back from their defeat against Hibs when Hearts visit Ibrox next weekend.
The Gers have also confirmed they plan to appeal Jack's red card.