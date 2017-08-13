We’re Work In Progress – Rangers Star On Gers’ Attacking Partnerships

Follow @insidefutbol





Kenny Miller believes Rangers' attacking set-up, which includes his partnership with Alfredo Morelos, must be classed as a work in progress and promised they will get better with time.



Rangers suffered a blow on Saturday when Neil Lennon's Hibernian visited Ibrox and came away with a 3-2 win; the Gers also had Ryan Jack sent off during the course of proceedings.











Miller and young striker Morelos started – Morelos scoring in the third minute – while Mexican hitman Eduardo Herrera was introduced at half time; Morelos was replaced in the 65th minute by midfielder Carlos Pena.



WIth Morelos and Herrera new signings, and Josh Windass also being added to the attacking mix, Miller thinks building an understanding in the attacking third will take time and termed Rangers a work in progress.





" Alfredo is coming on; he is a young lad who has made a big impact in the last two games getting three goals", Miller said on Rangers TV.