X
13/08/2017 - 22:31 BST

Yes, We’re Signing Important Midfielder – Juventus CEO Speaks Amid Jack Wilshere and Emre Can Links

 




Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta has revealed that the Italian champions are set to sign an important midfielder, amid links with Arsenal's Jack Wilshere and Liverpool's Emre Can.

The Bianconeri are desperate to bring in another midfielder to help dictate play and their need was showcased on Sunday night as Lazio beat Juventus 3-2 to win the Italian Super Cup.




Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri will not have to go through the season without a reinforcement, with Marotta revealing an arrival is firmly in the works.

Asked on Italian broadcaster Rai Sport if an important midfielder will arrive, Marotta replied: "Yes, yes." 

 


The Serie A giants have been linked with a number of midfielders in recent weeks, including Arsenal's Wilshere and Liverpool's Can.

Wilshere has been tipped to leave Arsenal this summer after spending last term on loan at Bournemouth.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has hinted the midfielder will move on and he has regularly been of interest to sides in Serie A, who value his technical quality.

Can meanwhile is holding off signing a new contract with Liverpool and has now entered the final year of his deal on Merseyside.
 