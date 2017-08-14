Atletico Madrid In No Rush, Could Sign Diego Costa After Transfer Window Closes

Follow @insidefutbol





Atletico Madrid are in no rush to sign Diego Costa from Chelsea and could look to complete the deal after the transfer window has officially closed.



Costa has made clear to Chelsea that he only wants to join Atletico Madrid and the striker has no concerns over the fact the Spanish giants cannot register new players until 1st January due to a transfer ban.











As such, Atletico Madrid are in no rush to reach an agreement with Chelsea and could do the deal after the window closes, according to El Larguero.



It is claimed that at present Chelsea want €65m for Costa, while Atletico Madrid are only prepared to pay €38m.



The Spanish side view reaching an agreement before the window closes as tough and as such are in no rush to do so.