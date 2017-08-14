XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/08/2017 - 23:03 BST

Inter Wait For Green Light From Tottenham And PSG Target Juan Foyth

 




Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain target Juan Foyth could yet join Inter this summer.

Spurs had been favourites to land the young Argentine centre-back, but PSG then jumped into pole position by agreeing a fee with Foyth's club Estudiantes, leaving just personal terms to iron out.




But Foyth is still not a PSG player and, according to Sky Italia, he could end up at Inter.

Inter have an agreement in place with Estudiantes for the defender, but need Foyth to agree to the move.

 


The young Argentine appears to be carefully considering his next move as he plans his first jump into European football.

It remains to be seen whether he will end up at the San Siro, the Parc des Princes or, Spurs' home for the season, Wembley.

Foyth has been tipped for big things and Argentine midfielder Javier Pastore specifically requested PSG snap his countryman up, as such, if Inter could land the centre-back it would be considered a coup.
 