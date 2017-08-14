Inter Wait For Green Light From Tottenham And PSG Target Juan Foyth

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain target Juan Foyth could yet join Inter this summer.



Spurs had been favourites to land the young Argentine centre-back, but PSG then jumped into pole position by agreeing a fee with Foyth's club Estudiantes, leaving just personal terms to iron out.











But Foyth is still not a PSG player and, according to Sky Italia, he could end up at Inter.



Inter have an agreement in place with Estudiantes for the defender, but need Foyth to agree to the move.



The young Argentine appears to be carefully considering his next move as he plans his first jump into European football.