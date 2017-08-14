Leeds United Under Chris Wood Pay Rise Pressure As Low Salary For Burnley Target Claimed

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United may need to move quickly to offer striker Chris Wood a bumper pay rise and new contract to see off interest from Premier League clubs after it was claimed he earns just £8,000 per week.



Wood netted 30 goals in all competitions for the Whites last term and his goalscoring exploits have not gone unnoticed in the top flight.











Premier League clubs have been linked with Wood all summer and Burnley recently got the bidding ball rolling with an offer of £12m plus bonus payments, which the Whites rejected; a further offer of £16m from an unnamed Premier League club has also been suggested in some quarters.



A move to the top flight would mean a huge pay rise for Wood – and all the more so given his current level of earnings.



According to Radio Yorkshire's Head of Sport Derek Clark, Wood takes home just £8,000 per week at Elland Road.

An average Premier League salary was most recently reported to be around £2.4m per year, or around £46,000 per week.



The information will no doubt be eagerly gobbled up by Premier League sides interested in Wood, who know they could present an almost irresistible salary package to the Kiwi in an effort to turn his head.



The pressure is now on Leeds to come up with a new contract which reflects Wood's status as arguably the Championship's best striker.

