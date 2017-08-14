XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/08/2017 - 11:58 BST

Middlesbrough Open Talks To Sign Watford Linked Defender

 




Middlesbrough have opened talks with Ingolstadt for the signature of Watford and Saint-Etienne defensive target Marcel Tisserand.

The 24-year-old defender is expected to leave the club after Ingolstadt were relegated from the Bundesliga last season, but with a few weeks left in the window, he is yet to find a solution.




Watford have been interested in taking the defender to the Premier League, but with Saint-Etienne also keen, the former Monaco defender reportedly favours a move back to France.

But his future remains up for discussion and he is courting more English interest as according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Middlesbrough are interested in signing him this summer.
 


Garry Monk has already spent heavily to strengthen his squad in the transfer window and is looking to bring in more fresh faces before the transfer window slams shut on 31st August.  

A defender remains on top of his agenda and Tisserand has been identified as a target, with Middlesbrough opening talks with Ingolstadt for his signature this month.

It remains to be seen whether Tisserand, who favours a move back to France, will be receptive to an offer to play in the Championship for Middlesbrough this season.
 