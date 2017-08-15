XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/08/2017 - 17:20 BST

Leeds United Reject Second Burnley Bid For Chris Wood

 




Leeds United rejected a second offer from Burnley for striker Chris Wood on Tuesday morning, it has been claimed.

Burnley made a £12m plus bonuses offer for the striker last week, but Leeds were quick to knock it back as they want to keep hold of Wood.




The Clarets have been linked with returning with another bid – and according to the Yorkshire Evening Post it arrived on Tuesday morning.

But Leeds quickly rejected the second offer; the level of the bid has not been revealed.

 


Burnley, who are looking to replace Andre Gray, are now assessing other options.

The Clarets are claimed to have made a bid for Deportivo La Coruna striker Florin Andone, in a sign they have moved on from their Wood pursuit.

Wood has also been linked with other Premier League clubs and Leeds could still find their resolve tested again this summer.

But the Whites have so far sent out a clear message over their desire to keep the New Zealand international.
 