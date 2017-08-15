Leeds United Reject Second Burnley Bid For Chris Wood

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United rejected a second offer from Burnley for striker Chris Wood on Tuesday morning, it has been claimed.



Burnley made a £12m plus bonuses offer for the striker last week, but Leeds were quick to knock it back as they want to keep hold of Wood.











The Clarets have been linked with returning with another bid – and according to the Yorkshire Evening Post it arrived on Tuesday morning.



But Leeds quickly rejected the second offer; the level of the bid has not been revealed.



Burnley, who are looking to replace Andre Gray, are now assessing other options.