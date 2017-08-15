Result OK But Now We Need Anfield – Jurgen Klopp Assesses Liverpool’s Win At Hoffenheim

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he is satisfied with his side's 2-1 win away at Hoffenheim in the first leg of their Champions League playoff round tie.



Klopp's men had an early let-off when Simon Mignolet saved a penalty in the eleventh minute. Dejan Lovren was to blame for the spot kick as he fouled Serge Gnabry in the box.











The Reds then went ahead through a surprising source in the 35th minute when Trent Alexander-Arnold hit a superb free-kick to fire Liverpool into the lead.



Liverpool grabbed a second with 16 minutes left in the game when a shot from James Milner took a deflection off former West Ham defender Havard Nordtveit and hit the back of the net.



However, Hoffenheim did have chances throughout and pulled one back three minutes from time through Mark Uth .