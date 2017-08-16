Manchester City Trying To Agree Fee With West Brom For Jonny Evans

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City are in talks with West Brom in an effort to reach an agreement to sign former Manchester United defender Jonny Evans.



Citizens boss Pep Guardiola has spent heavily in the transfer window this summer, but the Spaniard is not finished yet and has turned his eyes to raiding the Hawthorns.











According to the BBC, Manchester City have held talks with the Baggies over several weeks as they try to agree a fee for Evans.



Evans, 29, is the skipper at West Brom and Tony Pulis' men have already turned down an offer of £10m from Leicester City for his services.



The Northern Ireland international was heavily linked with Aresenal last summer, but West Brom made clear they had no intention of selling and he stayed put .