Manchester City Trying To Agree Fee With West Brom For Jonny Evans

Manchester City are in talks with West Brom in an effort to reach an agreement to sign former Manchester United defender Jonny Evans.
Citizens boss Pep Guardiola has spent heavily in the transfer window this summer, but the Spaniard is not finished yet and has turned his eyes to raiding the Hawthorns.
According to the BBC, Manchester City have held talks with the Baggies over several weeks as they try to agree a fee for Evans.
Evans, 29, is the skipper at West Brom and Tony Pulis' men have already turned down an offer of £10m from Leicester City for his services.
The Northern Ireland international was heavily linked with Aresenal last summer, but West Brom made clear they had no intention of selling and he stayed put.
It is unclear how much a move to Manchester City appeals to the former Manchester United defender, but the Citizens would be unlikely to chase his signature for several weeks if they did not believe he would be open to the switch.
Evans made 198 appearances for Manchester United during his time at Old Trafford.