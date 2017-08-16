XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/08/2017 - 12:14 BST

Pedro Caixinha Must Go For Rangers To Finish Above Aberdeen and Hibernian – Chris Sutton

 




Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton believes the only way forward for Rangers this season is to cut their losses and sack manager Pedro Caixinha.

Rangers’ loss to Hibernian at Ibrox last weekend has led to question over Caixinha’s future the club, especially after an early exit from the Europa League, and the Portuguese has blamed external factors for his team’s performance.




From attacking Neil Lennon for his conduct on the touchline to blaming referees for their decisions against Rangers, Caixinha has been accused of trying to deflect attention from his performance thus far.

And Sutton believes while Rangers have a good squad this season, the only way forward for the Gers is to sack the Portuguese and bring in a fresh manager.
 


He believes the coaching staff’s conduct has led to turmoil behind scenes at Rangers and the club are in a total mess because of Caixinha.  

Asked if Rangers can finish above Hibernian and Aberdeen this season, Sutton said bluntly on BT Sport: “If they change manager, yes.

“I like the signings of Graham Dorrans and [Bruno] Alves.

"Whatever you say about Dave King, he backed the club in the summer.

“But if you are in charge now and you see the way the coaching staff are conducting themselves, I think they need to make a decision.

“The club’s in turmoil behind the scenes.

"I'd love to hear Walter Smith’s opinion, you see Alex McLeish critical of the manager – they are great Rangers managers.

“It’s a total mess – statements coming out about anti-Rangers refereeing,

"I nearly fell off my chair at home laughing at it.”

Caixinha has been walking a tightrope since Rangers bowed out of the Europa League in the first round of the qualifiers against Luxembourg minnows Progres Niederkorn in July. 
 