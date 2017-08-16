Pedro Caixinha Must Go For Rangers To Finish Above Aberdeen and Hibernian – Chris Sutton

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton believes the only way forward for Rangers this season is to cut their losses and sack manager Pedro Caixinha.



Rangers’ loss to Hibernian at Ibrox last weekend has led to question over Caixinha’s future the club, especially after an early exit from the Europa League, and the Portuguese has blamed external factors for his team’s performance.











From attacking Neil Lennon for his conduct on the touchline to blaming referees for their decisions against Rangers, Caixinha has been accused of trying to deflect attention from his performance thus far.



And Sutton believes while Rangers have a good squad this season, the only way forward for the Gers is to sack the Portuguese and bring in a fresh manager.





He believes the coaching staff’s conduct has led to turmoil behind scenes at Rangers and the club are in a total mess because of Caixinha.

Asked if Rangers can finish above Hibernian and Aberdeen this season, Sutton said bluntly on BT Sport: “If they change manager, yes.



“I like the signings of Graham Dorrans and [Bruno] Alves.



"Whatever you say about Dave King, he backed the club in the summer.



“But if you are in charge now and you see the way the coaching staff are conducting themselves, I think they need to make a decision.



“The club’s in turmoil behind the scenes.



"I'd love to hear Walter Smith’s opinion, you see Alex McLeish critical of the manager – they are great Rangers managers.



“It’s a total mess – statements coming out about anti-Rangers refereeing,



"I nearly fell off my chair at home laughing at it.”



Caixinha has been walking a tightrope since Rangers bowed out of the Europa League in the first round of the qualifiers against Luxembourg minnows Progres Niederkorn in July.

