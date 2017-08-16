XRegister
06 October 2016

16/08/2017 - 14:20 BST

PHOTO: Leeds United Supremo Makes Special Time To Chat With Whites New Boy

 




Leeds United supremo Andrea Radrizzani had a chat with Whites forward Ezgjan Alioski in advance of Tuesday night's 0-0 draw with Fulham.

The Whites pulled out all the stops to sign Alioski from Swiss Super League side FC Lugano earlier this summer, but he has yet to make his mark in English football.




Hopes continue to be high around Alioski though and Radrizzani made special effort to speak to the Macedonian before Tuesday evening's Championship fixture against Fulham.

Radrizzani posted a photograph of himself with Alioski and wrote: "With Gianni before the game."

 

 

With Gianni Alioski before the game

A post shared by AR_LeedsUnited (@ar_leedsunited) on


Alioski was handed 63 minutes to impress in the encounter by Leeds head coach Thomas Christiansen, before being replaced by Kemar Roofe.

The forward clocked up all 90 minutes of Leeds' 0-0 draw against Preston North End at the weekend and was criticised for an ineffective display.

Former Leeds forward Noel Whelan commented after the match that Alioski must change his game, and quickly, if he wants to succeed in English football.
 