PHOTO: Leeds United Supremo Makes Special Time To Chat With Whites New Boy

Leeds United supremo Andrea Radrizzani had a chat with Whites forward Ezgjan Alioski in advance of Tuesday night's 0-0 draw with Fulham.



The Whites pulled out all the stops to sign Alioski from Swiss Super League side FC Lugano earlier this summer, but he has yet to make his mark in English football.











Hopes continue to be high around Alioski though and Radrizzani made special effort to speak to the Macedonian before Tuesday evening's Championship fixture against Fulham.



Radrizzani posted a photograph of himself with Alioski and wrote: "With Gianni before the game."

Alioski was handed 63 minutes to impress in the encounter by Leeds head coach Thomas Christiansen, before being replaced by Kemar Roofe.