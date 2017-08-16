XRegister
06 October 2016

16/08/2017 - 15:50 BST

Price Leeds United Want Pierre-Michel Lasogga Purchase Option Set At Confirmed

 




Leeds United want a purchase option set at €2m in a season-long loan agreement with Hamburg for striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga, as negotiations between the two clubs continue.

Hamburg are happy to let Lasogga leave after he fell out of favour at the club, but the striker's salary is €3.4m per year, far too rich for Leeds to stomach.




Leeds are looking for Hamburg to pay a portion of Lasogga's salary during his time at Elland Road and talks are continuing between the two clubs in an effort to reach an agreement.

The Whites also want an option to keep Lasogga if he impresses and want the agreement to be set at €2m, according to German news agency DPA.

 


Lasogga has a further two years remaining on his contract at Hamburg, meaning a further €6.8m in salary is due to come his way.

Currently, Leeds' highest earner takes home around £15,000 per week, far below Lasogga's £57,500 per week.

And while the striker is prepared to move to Elland Road, he is not ready to take a cut in his salary.
 