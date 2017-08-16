Rangers Shouldn’t Worry About Neil Lennon – Chris Sutton Says Pedro Caixinha Must Focus On Football

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has asked Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha to focus on his job of preparing his team, rather than concentrating on off the field issues.



Caixinha’s position at Ibrox has come under early pressure this season after Rangers suffered a 3-2 defeat at home to Hibernian last weekend.











The Rangers coaching staff raised objections against Neil Lennon’s conduct on the touchline and Caixinha has also talked about external factors going against the Gers this season.



Sutton has advised Caixinha and his backroom staff to concentrate on their jobs and believes Rangers fans should be worried about how their manager is setting up his team.





He also added that the Portuguese is yet to prove himself in any of the big games since arriving at Rangers last season and feels Caixinha could land himself in trouble for the way he is being sidetracked into focusing on other issues.

Asked about Rangers, Sutton said on BT Sport: “I just think there are question marks about what the manager is thinking and what he is actually focusing on.



“He needs to focus on the job at hand, rather than complaining about everything around him.



“If I was a Rangers fan I wouldn’t worry about Neil Lennon celebrating, I would worry about why Kenny Miller played central midfield in the second half.



“This is a manager who came here last season under tough circumstances, but he has fluffed all the big games at Rangers”, the former Celtic striker added.



“Getting humiliated by the fourth best team in Luxembourg and then on Saturday, but what worries me about Rangers is the mentality of getting sidetracked – Pedro suggesting that he is being persecuted because he’s not part of the Scottish tradition.



“What worries me with Pedro is what comes out of his mouth and he should be focusing on the pitch.”



Rangers will look to make amends for last weekend’s defeat when they host Hearts this Saturday at Ibrox.

