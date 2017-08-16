XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/08/2017 - 22:38 BST

Signal Club Brugge Taking Possibility of Losing Arsenal and Stoke Target Bjorn Engels Seriously

 




Belgian giants Club Brugge are making plans to replace Bjorn Engels, in the event the defender, who has been linked with Arsenal and Stoke City this summer, moves in the remainder of the transfer window.

Arsenal have consistently been linked with Engels, while in recent days Stoke have been claimed to be trying to sign the highly-rated 22-year-old.




Club Brugge are aware there is a serious risk they could lose Engels and do not want to be caught without a plan in the event it happens.

According to Belgian outlet Voetbal Krant, citing sources in Serbia, Club Brugge are looking at Serbian defender Uros Vitas.

 


The 25-year-old centre-back is under contract with Belgian side KV Mechelen, but is hoping for a move to a bigger club.

Club Brugge are claimed to be eyeing Vitas as a potential replacement for Engels, if he leaves.

Vitas originally moved to Belgium to link up with Gent, but struggled to nail down a spot in the side at the Buffalos and departed for Mechelen, where he has made 40 appearances so far.
 