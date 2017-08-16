Signal Club Brugge Taking Possibility of Losing Arsenal and Stoke Target Bjorn Engels Seriously

Follow @insidefutbol





Belgian giants Club Brugge are making plans to replace Bjorn Engels, in the event the defender, who has been linked with Arsenal and Stoke City this summer, moves in the remainder of the transfer window.



Arsenal have consistently been linked with Engels, while in recent days Stoke have been claimed to be trying to sign the highly-rated 22-year-old.











Club Brugge are aware there is a serious risk they could lose Engels and do not want to be caught without a plan in the event it happens.



According to Belgian outlet Voetbal Krant, citing sources in Serbia, Club Brugge are looking at Serbian defender Uros Vitas.



The 25-year-old centre-back is under contract with Belgian side KV Mechelen, but is hoping for a move to a bigger club.