Signal Which Shows Davinson Sanchez’s Tottenham Hotspur Move Not Imminent

Tottenham Hotspur target Davinson Sanchez has been included in Ajax’s Europa League playoff round squad, indicating there is likely to be no imminent departure for the centre-back.



The 21-year-old defender’s future at Ajax is not certain as he is at the other end of an aggressive move by Tottenham to take him to the Premier League this summer.











Chelsea and Real Madrid have also been linked but the north Londoners have slapped in a bid worth €40m and Mauricio Pochettino has also spoken with the player to convince him about life at Tottenham.



A deal is not imminent though as Ajax are holding out for a fee worth €50m and they are prepared to drag the negotiations into the final days of the window if required.





And Ajax are prepared to use the player as long as he remains at the club and the defender has been named in Ajax’s Europa League playoff squad to take on Rosenborg.

Sanchez missed a training session on Tuesday with a knee injury, but he is fit enough to be named in the squad and could feature against Rosenborg in the crucial tie for Ajax.



The Dutch giants are aware that Sanchez wants to leave but they are not keen to lose such a young player without getting the best possible deal.

