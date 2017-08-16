XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

16/08/2017 - 18:32 BST

Swansea Target Stuart Armstrong To Sign New Celtic Contract

 




Stuart Armstrong is closing in on putting pen to paper to a new contract with Celtic.

The midfielder is into the final 12 months of his deal at Paradise and talks have been ongoing in an attempt to thrash out a fresh deal.




There has been disagreement over the length of the contract on offer at the Scottish champions and Premier League side Swansea City have been linked with preparing a £6m bid to take advantage of the impasse.

But according to Radio Clyde, Armstrong is close to agreeing a new deal to stay at Celtic.

 


And the contract agreement should be done before the end of this week.

Celtic have been keen to keep hold of Armstrong and getting a new contract over the line for the midfielder will be a boost for Brendan Rodgers' men.

It will also end speculation of a move elsewhere for the former Dundee United man.
 