Swansea Target Stuart Armstrong To Sign New Celtic Contract

Stuart Armstrong is closing in on putting pen to paper to a new contract with Celtic.



The midfielder is into the final 12 months of his deal at Paradise and talks have been ongoing in an attempt to thrash out a fresh deal.











There has been disagreement over the length of the contract on offer at the Scottish champions and Premier League side Swansea City have been linked with preparing a £6m bid to take advantage of the impasse.



But according to Radio Clyde, Armstrong is close to agreeing a new deal to stay at Celtic.



And the contract agreement should be done before the end of this week.