Watford Win Race For Crystal Palace and Newcastle Target, Loan Agreed For Benfica Star

Watford are set to win the race for Benfica winger Andre Carrillo, who has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United and Crystal Palace.



Benfica coach Rui Vitoria decided earlier this summer that Carrillo was surplus to requirements and Benfica have been assessing the options on their table for the Peru international.











Now the Portuguese giants have chosen and, according to Desporto ao Minuto, the 26-year-old will head to Vicarage Road to play under Marco Silva.



Benfica have an agreement with Watford to sign Carrillo on loan for the season, while they will also have an option to buy set at €15m, should he impress during his time in England.



Carrillo has worked under Silva before, while at Sporting Lisbon, and enjoyed one of his best ever seasons under the Watford boss.