Arsenal Star Not Priority For Ligue 1 Giants

Marseille will only make a move for out-of-favour Arsenal defender Mathieu Debuchy in the final days of the transfer window.



The 32-year-old defender has not been a major part of Arsene Wenger’s plans for some time now and he has been available for a move away from the Emirates all summer.











Debuchy is one of the players Wenger is keen to ship out in the final two weeks of the window but the club are yet to receive a concrete proposal for the France international.



It emerged earlier this week that Marseille are considering signing Debuchy this month as cover at right-back and are expected to make a move for the defender soon.





However, it has been claimed that the Arsenal man is not a priority signing for the Ligue 1 club and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, a move will only materialise towards the final days of the window.

Marseille are yet to even prepare a firm contract offer for the defender and are looking to strengthen other areas of their squad before they look to sign Debuchy this month.



The Frenchman has been desperate to leave the club and is expected to try and work out a settlement with Arsenal in order to be available on a free transfer.

