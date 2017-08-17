Atletico Madrid To Ask Diego Costa To Smooth Deal Path With Chelsea

Follow @insidefutbol





Atletico Madrid are set to meet Diego Costa soon to step up their efforts to sign Chelsea striker before the end of the transfer window and ask him to return to London to mend his relationship with the Premier League champions.



Costa has made it clear that he only wants to join Atletico Madrid and has so for defied Chelsea’s orders for him to return to London and start training with the team.











According to Spanish daily AS, the Atletico Madrid hierarchy will meet Costa and his representatives over the next few days and accelerate their efforts to sign him this summer.



Atletico Madrid are expected to ask the striker to return to London soon and try to smooth the relationship with Chelsea in order to help them agree a deal with the Premier League champions.





The Spanish La Liga giants are also expected to open talks with Chelsea soon and are expecting to agree a deal worth €50m to take Costa back to the Spanish capital this summer.

Atletico Madrid are aware that it will be tough to negotiate a deal with Chelsea in the current tense climate and therefore, they have asked Costa to return to London in order to mend his relationship with the Blues.



However, they are confident that an agreement can be reached and are expecting Costa to start training with the squad in September.



Costa won’t be able to feature for Atletico Madrid until January even if he completes the move this summer because of a transfer ban imposed on the club.

