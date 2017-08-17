Davinson Sanchez Is Here, Not With Tottenham Hotspur – Ajax Director of Football Provides Update

Ajax director of football Marc Overmars has rubbished claims that Davinson Sanchez has headed to London to undergo a medical with Tottenham Hotspur.
Spurs want the centre-back and it has been claimed in England that a deal has now been agreed between the two clubs for the Colombian.
Overmars makes no bones about the fact Ajax are in talks with Tottenham, but he insists no final agreement has yet been reached for Sanchez to move to the north London club.
"We are still talking. There is no final yes or no", Overmars told Ziggo.
"It depends on the price", he added.
The Ajax director of football also took the chance to stamp on speculation that Sanchez has now headed to England to undergo medical checks with Spurs in advance of the transfer.
"He is here, 100 metres from us, in a hotel, so he is not having a medical."
Sanchez has been keen to join Spurs after speaking with Mauricio Pochettino, but the Premier League side's opening bid of €40m was knocked back by the Dutch giants.
It has been claimed an agreement of around €46m has been reached, but there appears still to be work to be done before Sanchez is Tottenham bound.