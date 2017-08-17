Davinson Sanchez Is Here, Not With Tottenham Hotspur – Ajax Director of Football Provides Update

Follow @insidefutbol





Ajax director of football Marc Overmars has rubbished claims that Davinson Sanchez has headed to London to undergo a medical with Tottenham Hotspur.



Spurs want the centre-back and it has been claimed in England that a deal has now been agreed between the two clubs for the Colombian.











Overmars makes no bones about the fact Ajax are in talks with Tottenham, but he insists no final agreement has yet been reached for Sanchez to move to the north London club.



"We are still talking. There is no final yes or no", Overmars told Ziggo.



"It depends on the price", he added .