Inter Not Ruling Out Selling Chelsea Wing Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter Milan have still not ruled out the possibility of selling Antonio Candreva to Chelsea in the final two weeks of the transfer window.



The 30-year-old winger has been heavily linked with a move away from Inter this summer, with Chelsea believed to be keen to take him to west London in the current window.











Antonio Conte is the fan of the Italy winger and Candreva is believed to be one of the players he wants Chelsea to bring in towards the end of the summer.



However, his agent has ruled out the possibility of a transfer to Chelsea and Inter are yet to receive a concrete offer from the Premier League champions for Candreva.





But things could still change in the final frantic weeks of the window and according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nerazzurri have not ruled out the option of selling the 30-year-old to Chelsea.

Inter have reopened talks with Caen for Yann Karamoh and Lazio’s Keita Balde is also on their radar and therefore, selling Candreva could still be an option towards the end of the transfer window.



Chelsea are yet to make any concrete move to suggest that they are interested in the winger but an opportunity to sign him could be presented to Conte in the next two weeks.

