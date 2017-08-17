Leeds United Looking Like Only Game In Town For Pierre-Michel Lasogga

Follow @insidefutbol





Hamburg lack offers to ship out surplus to requirements striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga, with Leeds United appearing to be the only game in town for the player at present.



Leeds have been trying to do a deal with Hamburg to sign Lasogga on a season-long loan deal with a purchase option set at the €2m mark.











But the German's salary, as he earns €3.4m per year at Hamburg, is proving to be an issue – and Lasogga will not take a pay cut.



Hamburg are desperate to get Lasogga, who has dropped to fifth choice striker under Markus Gisdol, off the books, but according to German broadcaster NDR, they lack offers for the striker.



At present it appears the only game in town for Lasogga to leave Hamburg is Leeds .