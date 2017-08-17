XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

17/08/2017 - 13:11 BST

Nobody Told Me Position On Philippe Coutinho Has Changed – Jurgen Klopp

 




Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he has not been told that the club's stance over Philippe Coutinho has changed.

Barcelona have claimed they are closing in on securing the signature of the Brazilian, who has slapped in a transfer request at Liverpool and demanded to be sold to the Catalan giants.




Liverpool issued a statement earlier this summer saying Coutinho is not for sale and will not leave, and for Klopp there has been no change in the situation.

The Reds boss says he has not been told of any change in the club's position since the statement was issued.

 


"The club already said what we had to say on this so no news", Klopp told a press conference.

"No news from me because nobody told me anything different since we spoke last time about this", he added.

Coutinho is claimed to be willing to refuse to play for Liverpool and sit in the stands for the season if he is denied a dream move to Barcelona, regardless of the fact the World Cup in Russia is looming next summer.

Liverpool have so far rejected two offers from Barcelona for Coutinho.
 