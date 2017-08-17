Nobody Told Me Position On Philippe Coutinho Has Changed – Jurgen Klopp

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he has not been told that the club's stance over Philippe Coutinho has changed.



Barcelona have claimed they are closing in on securing the signature of the Brazilian, who has slapped in a transfer request at Liverpool and demanded to be sold to the Catalan giants.











Liverpool issued a statement earlier this summer saying Coutinho is not for sale and will not leave, and for Klopp there has been no change in the situation.



The Reds boss says he has not been told of any change in the club's position since the statement was issued.



" The club already said what we had to say on this so no news", Klopp told a press conference.