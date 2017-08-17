Yes Arsenal Rejected Manchester City Bid For Alexis Sanchez But They’ll Be Back – Agent

Follow @insidefutbol





Alexis Sanchez’s agent has revealed that Arsenal have already knocked back a bid from Manchester City for the Chilean, but the Citizens are expected to slap in a fresh offer soon.



The 28-year-old winger’s future at Arsenal has been under the scanner all summer, but Arsene Wenger has made it clear that he will not sell Sanchez now.











The Arsenal boss has insisted that he is prepared to take a financial hit and lose Sanchez for free next summer, rather than allow him to leave in the final two weeks of the window.



Manchester City are keen to take the Chilean to the Etihad and according to his agent, Arsenal have already rejected a big money offer from the Citizens for Sanchez this summer.





And he revealed that Pep Guardiola’s side are expected to slap in a fresh offer to test Arsenal’s resolve.

Sanchez’s agent was quoted as saying by French outlet Foot Mercato: “Manchester City’s last offer was €50m, but Arsenal rejected it.



“The club are preparing a new offer to see if they can convince the Arsenal hierarchy [to sell the player].”



He also insisted that interest from Paris Saint-Germain is pure speculation and only Manchester City have made a concrete effort to sign the Chilean this summer.



“All that has been said about Paris Saint-Germain is just speculation, because there is nothing real.



“The only concrete offer that exists for Alexis is that from Manchester City.”

