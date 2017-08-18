XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/08/2017 - 10:59 BST

Danny Murphy Tips Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur To Miss Out On Top Four

 




Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has tipped Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur to miss out on finishing in the Premier League's top four this season.

Arsenal finished outside the top four last season after more than two decades, but Tottenham have been consistent over the last two campaigns, finishing third and second respectively.




However, Spurs are yet to strengthen their squad this summer and while Davinson Sanchez is expected to join from Ajax in the coming days, many feel playing their home games at Wembley could be a huge disadvantage for Mauricio Pochettino’s team.

And despite Alexandre Lacazette’s addition to the squad, the feeling for some persists that Arsenal have again not done enough to challenge for top honours this season.
 


Murphy admits that things could alter in the last two weeks of the transfer window, but for the moment he believes the two north London sides could finish outside the top four.

The former midfielder told the BBC: “Top four is the hardest question because we don’t know what’s going on with the rest of the transfers.

“But I’ll go [Manchester] United, [Manchester] City, Chelsea [and] Liverpool.”

Tottenham will get an opportunity to test their credentials again this Sunday when they host Premier League champions Chelsea at Wembley.
 