Danny Murphy Tips Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur To Miss Out On Top Four

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has tipped Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur to miss out on finishing in the Premier League's top four this season.



Arsenal finished outside the top four last season after more than two decades, but Tottenham have been consistent over the last two campaigns, finishing third and second respectively.











However, Spurs are yet to strengthen their squad this summer and while Davinson Sanchez is expected to join from Ajax in the coming days, many feel playing their home games at Wembley could be a huge disadvantage for Mauricio Pochettino’s team.



And despite Alexandre Lacazette’s addition to the squad, the feeling for some persists that Arsenal have again not done enough to challenge for top honours this season.





Murphy admits that things could alter in the last two weeks of the transfer window, but for the moment he believes the two north London sides could finish outside the top four.

The former midfielder told the BBC: “Top four is the hardest question because we don’t know what’s going on with the rest of the transfers.



“But I’ll go [Manchester] United, [Manchester] City, Chelsea [and] Liverpool.”



Tottenham will get an opportunity to test their credentials again this Sunday when they host Premier League champions Chelsea at Wembley.

