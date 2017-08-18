Depends On How Many We Move Out – Rafael Benitez Provides Transfer Update

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has conceded that the club’s transfer business in the last two weeks of the window is heavily dependent on how many players they can ship out.



Benitez took Newcastle back to the Premier League by winning the Championship last season, but has been left frustrated by the club’s transfer business in the summer.











While they have strengthened, the Spaniard doesn’t feel Newcastle have done enough and is looking to bring in more fresh faces in the final two weeks of the window.



Newcastle have been linked with a wide variety of players across Europe and Benitez is keen to strengthen across the squad to have a set of players who he feels are good enough to get them through a league campaign in the top tier of English football.





However, he admits that any incomings at Newcastle in the rest of the window depend on how many players the club can move out in the upcoming days.

Asked about plans for the rest of the window and chance of any new signings, the Newcastle boss said in a press conference: "It depends on how many [we] move out."



Newcastle opened their league campaign with a home defeat last weekend against Tottenham and will be travelling to fellow Premier League new boys Huddersfield this Sunday.

