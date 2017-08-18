Diego Costa Is The Past – Antonio Conte Laughs Hard At Striker’s Comments

Follow @insidefutbol





Antonio Conte has laughed off allegations by Diego Costa that he is being treated as a criminal by Chelsea at the moment.



Chelsea have ordered Costa to return to training as soon as possible but the striker has made it clear that he only intends to travel to Spain to join Atletico Madrid this summer.











His relationship with Conte has deteriorated since the end of last season and the Chelsea manager has made it clear the striker doesn’t have a place in his squad going forward.



Costa recently insisted that he has been dealt with unfairly by Chelsea and Conte and believes the club are treating him as a criminal, but the Blues boss has laughed away the suggestion from his striker.





He stressed that everyone is aware of Costa’s situation at the club and indicated that the striker is old news for him.

When asked about Costa’s allegation that he is being treated as a criminal, Conte laughed for a while and said in a press conference: “I prefer to laugh.



“I can tell you everyone knows at Chelsea what happened with him last season.



"It is funny this interview



“I am not interested in continuing this situation.



"He is the past.”



Costa played a key role in Chelsea’s two title winning teams over the last three seasons.

