I Just Heard It – Leeds United Boss Comments On Nottingham Forest Link For Liam Bridcutt

Nottingham Forest's interest in signing Liam Bridcutt from Leeds United is fresh news to Whites head coach Thomas Christiansen, who only heard the speculation on Friday.



Bridcutt has yet to play in the Championship this season under Christiansen, who has regularly overlooked him, and Forest boss Mark Warburton has been linked with launching a swoop for his services.











Nottingham Forest have been linked with spying a potential cut price deal due to Bridcutt now being into the final year of his contract at Elland Road.



But Christiansen, who has no complaints about Bridcutt's attitude and classes him as one of his captains, says that Nottingham Forest wanting the defensive midfielder is fresh news to him and he has only just heard the speculation.



" No, I just heard it today, yes", Christiansen said at a press conference when asked if he has heard talk Nottingham Forest want Bridcutt.