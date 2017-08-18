XRegister
06 October 2016

18/08/2017 - 13:14 BST

I Just Heard It – Leeds United Boss Comments On Nottingham Forest Link For Liam Bridcutt

 




Nottingham Forest's interest in signing Liam Bridcutt from Leeds United is fresh news to Whites head coach Thomas Christiansen, who only heard the speculation on Friday.

Bridcutt has yet to play in the Championship this season under Christiansen, who has regularly overlooked him, and Forest boss Mark Warburton has been linked with launching a swoop for his services.




Nottingham Forest have been linked with spying a potential cut price deal due to Bridcutt now being into the final year of his contract at Elland Road.

But Christiansen, who has no complaints about Bridcutt's attitude and classes him as one of his captains, says that Nottingham Forest wanting the defensive midfielder is fresh news to him and he has only just heard the speculation.

 


"No, I just heard it today, yes", Christiansen said at a press conference when asked if he has heard talk Nottingham Forest want Bridcutt.

"I have spoken to him and I believe in him. I am pleased with his work and how he acts on the pitch.

"He is a captain for me in the team, even if he is not in the squad.

"His attitude is the right one, the perfect one, so I won't complain, but I have to take these decisions [about who plays]", the Whites head coach added.

It remains to be seen if Forest do make progress on a move to take Bridcutt to the City Ground and how Christiansen would react, given the number of options he has to pick from in the middle of the park.
 