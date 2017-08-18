Leeds United Boss Thomas Christiansen Provides Injury Update Ahead of Sunderland Trip

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen has revealed that defender Liam Cooper has recovered from his injury and will be travelling with the squad for their trip to the Stadium of Light.



The 25-year-old wasn't risked for the match against Fulham in midweek, a match they drew 0-0, due to a problem he had complained about in training.











However, the situation has improved since, with the head coach confirming that the Hull City academy product is "okay" now and will be in the 19 member travelling squad for the weekend's match.



“Cooper is okay", Christiansen told a press conference.





“The day after he was ready to train, but it was a risk [against Fulham] that I didn’t want to run.

“But for the game tomorrow he will be in the squad of 19 players that will travel so he is an option.”



There is no such good news as far as two other injury absentees, Gaetano Berardi and Matthew Pennington, are concerned though.



While the former recovers from a dislocated shoulder, the latter is nursing an ankle injury, picked up in the season opener against Bolton Wanderers.



“I believe that Gaetano will come in very soon and Matthew can take a little bit longer, but not too much longer.”



As far as the potential date of their return is concerned, Christiansen said that the duo will likely return after the international break early next month.



“We will see but I believe that after the break they could be in.”

