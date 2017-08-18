Leeds United Offer Chris Wood New Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have offered striker Chris Wood a new contract, according to Sky Sports News.



The New Zealand international scored a whopping 30 goals last term for the Whites and his exploits have not gone unnoticed with interest from a number of Premier League clubs.











Burnley recently made two offers to take Wood to Turf Moor, where he would have linked up with former Leeds team-mate Charlie Taylor, but the Whites knocked back the proposals.



Now Leeds are moving to lock down Wood, whose current deal runs until 2019, at Elland Road.



They are claimed to have offered Wood a three-year contract extension .