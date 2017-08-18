XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/08/2017 - 14:43 BST

Leeds United Target Dubbed “Flop of the Century” By Major Club Investor

 




Major Hamburg investor Klaus-Michael Kuhne has dubbed Leeds United target Pierre-Michel Lasogga the "flop of the century" and slammed the Bundesliga side for handing him such a lucrative contract.

Lasogga joined Hamburg, initially on loan, from Hertha Berlin in 2013 and scored 13 goals in 20 games, something which prompted the club to sign him on a five-year contract.




His performances have since declined and Hamburg want to ship him out – but Lasogga has two years left on a contract paying over €3m per season.

Leeds want Lasogga, but cannot shoulder his wages in full, complicating any deal, and Kunhe has slammed the conduct which has placed Hamburg in such a situation.

 


"HSV is a phenomenon because the losers always get suck here", the investor, pulling no punches, told Der Spiegel.

"Lasogga is a good example, I do not know if I was involved in it.

"Must he be given a five-year contract and a yearly salary of over €3.5m after half a good season?

"This was Harakiri, the flop of the century", Kuhne added.

Hamburg had wanted to move Lasogga on this week, but no deal has yet been done.

The Bundesliga club are having trouble finding takers for the striker, meaning Leeds still appear the only option for Lasogga, if an agreement on finances can be reached.
 