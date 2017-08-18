Leeds United Target Dubbed “Flop of the Century” By Major Club Investor

Follow @insidefutbol





Major Hamburg investor Klaus-Michael Kuhne has dubbed Leeds United target Pierre-Michel Lasogga the "flop of the century" and slammed the Bundesliga side for handing him such a lucrative contract.



Lasogga joined Hamburg, initially on loan, from Hertha Berlin in 2013 and scored 13 goals in 20 games, something which prompted the club to sign him on a five-year contract.











His performances have since declined and Hamburg want to ship him out – but Lasogga has two years left on a contract paying over €3m per season.



Leeds want Lasogga, but cannot shoulder his wages in full, complicating any deal, and Kunhe has slammed the conduct which has placed Hamburg in such a situation .



"HSV is a phenomenon because the losers always get suck here", the investor, pulling no punches, told Der Spiegel .