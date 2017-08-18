XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/08/2017 - 10:55 BST

Newcastle United Linked Lucas Perez Meets Arsene Wenger To Push Exit Door Open

 




Newcastle United target Lucas Perez has met Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger to sort out his future as Deportivo La Coruna continue to probe his possible return to the club.

Perez left Deportivo for Arsenal last summer but very little football last season means the striker is desperate to find his way out of the Emirates this summer.




Wenger has already stated that he will be busy shipping out players in the final two weeks of the transfer window and Perez is one of the personnel the club are trying to let go.

According to Spanish news agency EFE, the player met the Arsenal manager recently in order to clarify his situation at the club and discussed a move away from the Gunners.
 


He is believed to be favouring a move back to Deportivo this summer but Arsenal have already rejected a €12m offer from the Spanish outfit and are holding out for more money.  

The player’s agent has already indicated that Arsenal will have to lower their demands to facilitate the transfer and Deportivo have continued to work on a deal to re-sign Perez this summer.

Newcastle are also interested in the out-of-favour Arsenal striker, but for the moment they are only keen on signing him on a season-long loan deal.
 