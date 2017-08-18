Newcastle United Linked Lucas Perez Meets Arsene Wenger To Push Exit Door Open

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United target Lucas Perez has met Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger to sort out his future as Deportivo La Coruna continue to probe his possible return to the club.



Perez left Deportivo for Arsenal last summer but very little football last season means the striker is desperate to find his way out of the Emirates this summer.











Wenger has already stated that he will be busy shipping out players in the final two weeks of the transfer window and Perez is one of the personnel the club are trying to let go.



According to Spanish news agency EFE, the player met the Arsenal manager recently in order to clarify his situation at the club and discussed a move away from the Gunners.





He is believed to be favouring a move back to Deportivo this summer but Arsenal have already rejected a €12m offer from the Spanish outfit and are holding out for more money.

The player’s agent has already indicated that Arsenal will have to lower their demands to facilitate the transfer and Deportivo have continued to work on a deal to re-sign Perez this summer.



Newcastle are also interested in the out-of-favour Arsenal striker, but for the moment they are only keen on signing him on a season-long loan deal.

