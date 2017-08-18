No Pressure On Me, Believe In Myself – Leeds United Custodian Felix Wiedwald

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald has insisted that he is feeling no pressure in justifying his number 1 status at Elland Road.



The 27-year-old German goalkeeper joined Leeds in the summer and he has usurped Rob Green as the club’s number 1 goalkeeper at the start of the season.











Green played a key role in Leeds getting close to finishing in the top six last term and Wiedwald admits that he is happy to compete for the number 1 jersey with the veteran goalkeeper as he feels it will make him a better custodian.



The German said in a press conference: “It’s always hard to be the number 1, but everyone needs competition to become better.





“I like this competition.”

After a good last season, many felt surprised at Green being demoted at Leeds under Thomas Christiansen, but Wiedwald stressed that he is under no pressure to justify his place in the team.



He insisted that he worked hard during pre-season to earn his place between the sticks at Leeds.



Asked if he is under pressure to justify him replacing Green in the team, Wiedwald said: “No, not really.



“I believe in myself, I had a good last season too and I know what I can do and achieve.



“I worked hard during pre-season and I am happy to be the number 1.”

