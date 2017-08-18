Spurs Star’s Recovery Before Chelsea Game Makes Mauricio Pochettino “So Happy”

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has expressed his satisfaction with the progress Kieran Trippier has made so far with his return from injury, but insists that the player will be assessed one final time to see if he will be ready for Chelsea.



The Lilywhites are scheduled to take on last year's champions Chelsea in their first home game of the season at Wembley on Sunday.











Ahead of the match, the Argentine manager took time out from the team's training schedule to provide an update on his squad for the big match.



Trippier, who has been out since the friendly against Juventus earlier this month after picking up an ankle injury, is making good progress with his rehabilitation and is in line to make it to the squad for the match.





However, that won't happen unless the 26-year-old proves his match fitness in a final training session.

"We are so happy with Kieran and we have one more training session to assess him", Pochettino told his club's official website.



"He has a chance, but first of all we need to assess him again tomorrow.



"We'll then see if he's ready."



Winger Erik Lamela and full-back Danny Rose will remain sidelined for the match, with the former expected to return later this year while the latter is expected to start training in a few weeks.

