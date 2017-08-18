XRegister
06 October 2016

18/08/2017 - 17:19 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Officially Confirm Davinson Sanchez Agreement

 




Tottenham Hotspur have officially confirmed they have agreed a deal to sign Davinson Sanchez from Ajax.

Spurs saw an initial bid of €40m knocked back by Ajax, but continued talks with the Dutch giants and eventually thrashed out a deal to take the centre-back to north London.




Tottenham announced in a statement: "We are delighted to announce we have reached agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Davinson Sanchez subject to medical and work permit."

Sanchez, a Colombia international, had set his heart on joining Tottenham following talks with Mauricio Pochettino and has signed a contract running until 2023 with the club.

 


Spurs have endured a frustrating time in the transfer market so far this summer, but with Pochettino demanding at least four new signings, are now pressing the accelerator.

Ajax were not keen to sell Sanchez and even offered the defender a bumper new contract to keep him in the Netherlands.

But Tottenham have done the deal and are taking him to the Premier League.

Sanchez had also been linked with Chelsea and Real Madrid.
 