Tottenham Hotspur Officially Confirm Davinson Sanchez Agreement

Tottenham Hotspur have officially confirmed they have agreed a deal to sign Davinson Sanchez from Ajax.



Spurs saw an initial bid of €40m knocked back by Ajax, but continued talks with the Dutch giants and eventually thrashed out a deal to take the centre-back to north London.











Tottenham announced in a statement: "We are delighted to announce we have reached agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Davinson Sanchez subject to medical and work permit."



Sanchez, a Colombia international, had set his heart on joining Tottenham following talks with Mauricio Pochettino and has signed a contract running until 2023 with the club .



Spurs have endured a frustrating time in the transfer market so far this summer, but with Pochettino demanding at least four new signings, are now pressing the accelerator .