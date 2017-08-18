XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/08/2017 - 15:51 BST

West Brom Rekindle Interest In Mamadou Sakho Amid Manchester City's Jonny Evans Chase

 




West Brom have rekindled their interest in Liverpool centre-back Mamadou Sakho.

The Baggies are currently trying to fend off interest from Manchester City in defender Jonny Evans, but have admitted that if bids reach a certain level they may have to cash in.




Amid the Citizens' pursuit of Evans, West Brom are now again showing interest in Liverpool outcast Sakho, according to the BBC.

Sakho has been completely frozen out of Liverpool first team action by Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, despite the club's difficulty in defending set pieces.

 


Crystal Palace were keen on the Frenchman earlier this summer, but Liverpool priced him out of a move to Selhurst Park.

West Brom also showed interest and now the Baggies are back in for Sakho.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will be flexible in their demands for the centre-back.

However, Sakho appears set to continue to be out of Klopp's plans and the defender wants regular football in what is a World Cup year.
 