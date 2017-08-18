West Brom Rekindle Interest In Mamadou Sakho Amid Manchester City’s Jonny Evans Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





West Brom have rekindled their interest in Liverpool centre-back Mamadou Sakho.



The Baggies are currently trying to fend off interest from Manchester City in defender Jonny Evans, but have admitted that if bids reach a certain level they may have to cash in.











Amid the Citizens' pursuit of Evans, West Brom are now again showing interest in Liverpool outcast Sakho, according to the BBC.



Sakho has been completely frozen out of Liverpool first team action by Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, despite the club's difficulty in defending set pieces .



Crystal Palace were keen on the Frenchman earlier this summer, but Liverpool priced him out of a move to Selhurst Park .