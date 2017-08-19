XRegister
X
06 October 2016

19/08/2017 - 16:37 BST

Aaron Ramsey Starts – Arsenal Team vs Stoke City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Stoke City vs Arsenal
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Arsene Wenger has named his Arsenal squad that will take on Stoke City in a Premier League clash at the bet365 Stadium later today.

Alexandre Lacazette starts again to lead Arsenal's attacking line with Mesut Ozil and Danny Welbeck in support. Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka will provide the midfield base, with Hector Bellerin and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain holding the wing-back areas.




Shkodran Mustafi returns to the line up and he will form a three-man defence with Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac. Wenger has the option of calling on Olivier Giroud and Theo Walcott from the bench, with Mohamed Elneny also providing him with midfield cover if needed.

After a close win on the opening day, Wenger will be looking forward to seeing a more assured performance and three more points from his men at Stoke.

 


Arsenal Team vs Stoke City

Cech, Mustafi, Monreal, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Ramsey, Bellerin, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ozil, Welbeck, Lacazette

Substitutes: Ospina, Mertesacker, Coquelin, Elneny, Iwobi, Walcott, Giroud
 