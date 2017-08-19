XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/08/2017 - 21:27 BST

Ajax and Liverpool Register Interest In Dutch Youngster

 




Liverpool and Ajax have both registered their interest in signing highly-rated young Dutch centre-back Perr Schuurs.

The 17-year-old, who is already the captain of Dutch second tier side Fortuna Sittard, had a trial at Liverpool earlier this year and made an impression on the Anfield club.




PSV Eindhoven have recently opened talks with Schuurs' agent, while Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are alive to the situation.

Now, according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, Ajax and Liverpool have now firmed up their interest in Schuurs.

 


Liverpool want to give the centre-back a contract to continue his development at Anfield.

Ajax director of football Marc Overmars meanwhile has spoken with Schuurs and stressed the Amsterdam side's desire to sign him.

Overmars has told Schuurs of Ajax's preference for letting him spend the current season at Fortuna Sittard and sign him next summer.

The young defender now appears to have serious thinking over his future to do.
 