Ajax and Liverpool Register Interest In Dutch Youngster

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool and Ajax have both registered their interest in signing highly-rated young Dutch centre-back Perr Schuurs.



The 17-year-old, who is already the captain of Dutch second tier side Fortuna Sittard, had a trial at Liverpool earlier this year and made an impression on the Anfield club.











PSV Eindhoven have recently opened talks with Schuurs' agent, while Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are alive to the situation.



Now, according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, Ajax and Liverpool have now firmed up their interest in Schuurs .



Liverpool want to give the centre-back a contract to continue his development at Anfield.