06 October 2016

26 August 2015

19/08/2017 - 14:01 BST

Andrew Robertson Plays – Liverpool Team vs Crystal Palace Confirmed

 




Fixture: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Liverpool have officially announced their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Frank de Boer's Crystal Palace side at Anfield in a Premier League fixture this afternoon.

The Reds scored a morale-boosting 2-1 win in the first leg of their Champions League playoff tie against Hoffenheim in midweek and will want to follow it up by registering a first victory of the new league season after a 3-3 draw at Watford.




Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is without the injured Philippe Coutinho, Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne.

Klopp picks Simon Mignolet between the sticks, while in defence he selects Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Ragnar Klavan and summer signing Andrew Robertson. James Milner slots into midfield alongside Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum, while Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge carry the attacking threat.

If the German needs to mix things up, he can call for Mohamed Salah from the bench, while Dominic Solanke and Divock Origi are also attacking options.

 


Liverpool Team vs Crystal Palace

Mignolet, Gomez, Matip, Klavan, Robertson, Henderson, Milner, Wijnaldum, Mane, Firmino, Sturridge 

Substitutes: Karius, Lovren, Flanagan, Can, Salah, Solanke, Origi
 