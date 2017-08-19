Nottingham Forest Ready To Pull Trigger On Liam Bridcutt Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest are tipped to make their move to sign Leeds United midfielder Liam Bridcutt next week.



Bridcutt was again left out of Leeds' matchday squad of 18 against Sunderland on Saturday and appears to be out of favour with head coach Thomas Christiansen, despite the Whites boss insisting he continues to count on the midfielder.











Nottingham Forest boss Mark Warburton wants to take Bridcutt to the City Ground and Christiansen is aware of the interest.



According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Forest are likely to make their move for Bridcutt next week.



With Christiansen preferring other options in midfield, Bridcutt is likely to be attracted to a move to Forest.