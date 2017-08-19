XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/08/2017 - 17:47 BST

Nottingham Forest Ready To Pull Trigger On Liam Bridcutt Move

 




Nottingham Forest are tipped to make their move to sign Leeds United midfielder Liam Bridcutt next week.

Bridcutt was again left out of Leeds' matchday squad of 18 against Sunderland on Saturday and appears to be out of favour with head coach Thomas Christiansen, despite the Whites boss insisting he continues to count on the midfielder.




Nottingham Forest boss Mark Warburton wants to take Bridcutt to the City Ground and Christiansen is aware of the interest.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Forest are likely to make their move for Bridcutt next week.

 


With Christiansen preferring other options in midfield, Bridcutt is likely to be attracted to a move to Forest.

The midfielder made 25 appearances for Leeds in the Championship under Garry Monk last season after missing a chunk of the opening of the campaign through injury.

He is now into the last year of his contract at Elland Road and Nottingham Forest are eyeing a cut price move as a result.
 