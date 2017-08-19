XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/08/2017 - 12:15 BST

Philippe Coutinho Still Confident Liverpool Will Sell

 




Philippe Coutinho remains confident that he will complete his switch from Liverpool to Barcelona before he joins the Brazil squad at the end of this month.

Liverpool have rejected a third £114m bid from Barcelona for the 25-year-old midfielder as the Reds continue to insist that they won’t be selling him this summer.




Coutinho has slapped in transfer request to force his way out of Liverpool and has reportedly threatened not to play for the club again if they don’t sanction his move to Barcelona.

And according to Catalan daily Sport, despite the Reds rejecting three offers from Barcelona, the player remains confident that a transfer will finally go through before the window slams shut at the end of this month.
 


Coutinho is certain by the time he joins his Brazil team-mates for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers this month, he will be a Barcelona player.  

Liverpool have publicly stated that Coutinho will remain a Red when the window shuts down on 31st August, but since then the relationship between the club and the player has deteriorated.

His relationship with Jurgen Klopp has also reportedly soured despite the Liverpool manager insisting that he doesn’t have any problems with the player’s attitude.
 