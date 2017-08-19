Philippe Coutinho Still Confident Liverpool Will Sell

Follow @insidefutbol





Philippe Coutinho remains confident that he will complete his switch from Liverpool to Barcelona before he joins the Brazil squad at the end of this month.



Liverpool have rejected a third £114m bid from Barcelona for the 25-year-old midfielder as the Reds continue to insist that they won’t be selling him this summer.











Coutinho has slapped in transfer request to force his way out of Liverpool and has reportedly threatened not to play for the club again if they don’t sanction his move to Barcelona.



And according to Catalan daily Sport, despite the Reds rejecting three offers from Barcelona, the player remains confident that a transfer will finally go through before the window slams shut at the end of this month.





Coutinho is certain by the time he joins his Brazil team-mates for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers this month, he will be a Barcelona player.

Liverpool have publicly stated that Coutinho will remain a Red when the window shuts down on 31st August, but since then the relationship between the club and the player has deteriorated.



His relationship with Jurgen Klopp has also reportedly soured despite the Liverpool manager insisting that he doesn’t have any problems with the player’s attitude.

