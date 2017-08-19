Victor Lindelof On Bench – Manchester United Team vs Swansea City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Swansea City vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Jose Mourinho has named his Manchester United squad that will take on Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium in a Premier League clash later this afternoon.



With Manchester United getting off to a good start to the season, Mourinho has opted against making any changes to a team that won 4-0 against West Ham last week. Romelu Lukaku continues to lead the line with Marcus Rashford, Juan Mata and Henrikh Mkhitaryan supporting him in attack.











Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba will form the midfield two and Eric Bailly and Phil Jones will continue to form the central defensive partnership for the Red Devils in south Wales. Anthony Martial, Marouane Fellaini and Ander Herrera are amongst the options Mourinho has on the bench. New signing Victor Lindelof has made the bench after being left out last weekend.



Manchester United will look to build on a good start to the season and leave Swansea with three more points in their bag as they seek to challenge for the league title.



Manchester United Team vs Swansea City



De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Blind, Matic, Pogba, Rashford, Mkhitaryan, Mata, Lukaku



Substitutes: Romero, Smalling, Lindelof, Herrera, Fellaini, Martial, Lingard

